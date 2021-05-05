Tonganoxie High track teams will have one final meet before the final leg of the season with league and regional meets, and it’s hoped for many, the state championships.

THS heads Friday to Wellsville for a track meet at the home of the Eagles.

Events get started at 3:30 p.m. that day.

It’s then on to the Frontier League Meet, which starts at 3:30 p.m. May 13 at Tonganoxie.

The Chieftains will be at home again May 21 with a Class 4A regional. The 4A state track and field championships will then take place May 28 at Cessna Stadium on the Wichita State University campus.