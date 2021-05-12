Tonganoxie High baseball looks to have some momentum heading into the postseason.

THS has won four in a row and five of its last six after sweeping Turner, 13-2 and 14-3, on Monday in Kansas City, Kan.

Those games followed victories against Eudora on Thursday and Fort Scott on Friday.

The Chieftains dropped the Cardinals, 8-2, at home Thursday and then put up a bunch of runs again Friday with an 11-3 victory at Fort Scott in a game rescheduled from earlier in the season against the Tigers.

Tonganoxie finishes up the season with Senior Night today against Atchison. First pitch will be around 6:15 p.m.

THS is 12-7 overall and finished the season with a 5-3 record in Frontier League play. Tonganoxie currently is the No. 7 seed in the Class 4A East Regional. Tonganoxie would play the No. 10 seed in the first round of regionals if it remains at No. 7. Louisburg is the current No. 10 seed.

Atchison is the current No. 2 seed at 12-3, so it’s possible a rematch with AHS could take place if both teams were in the same regional and advanced to the regional finals.

Regionals are next week, with regional champions advancing to state from their four-team brackets.

The eight-team state tournament will be May 27 and 28 at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.

The 6A tournament will be those same days at LaRoche Baseball Complex in Fort Scott, while 5A state will take place at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State University campus in Wichita.

The 3A tourney will be at Tointon Family Stadium on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan, while 2A will be played at the Great Bend Sports Complex in Great Bend.­­