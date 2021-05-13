Archive for Thursday, May 13, 2021

Tonganoxie High girls soccer wins Senior Night match

Tonganoxie High junior Eva Romero (11) and senior Katherine Wombwell (17) focus on the ball Friday during a nonconference girls soccer match against Marantha Christian Academy. THS stayed within striking distance much of the game, but the Eagles eventually pulled away for a 4-1 victory.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 13, 2021

Senior Night turned out to be a great evening for Tonganoxie High girls soccer.

The Chieftains defeated Sumner Academy, 4-1, and improved to 2-11 on the season. THS finishes up the regular season Thursday against Kansas City Christian in Prairie Village.

Tonganoxie then will get ready for the postseason, as seeding meetings will take place Saturday. THS will learn at the seeding meeting who and where it will play in the first round of the playoffs next week.

