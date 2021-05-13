Senior Night turned out to be a great evening for Tonganoxie High girls soccer.

The Chieftains defeated Sumner Academy, 4-1, and improved to 2-11 on the season. THS finishes up the regular season Thursday against Kansas City Christian in Prairie Village.

Tonganoxie then will get ready for the postseason, as seeding meetings will take place Saturday. THS will learn at the seeding meeting who and where it will play in the first round of the playoffs next week.