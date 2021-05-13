The Tonganoxie High boys golf team placed seventh this past week at Junction City.

Andrew Willson led THS golfers with an 85. He placed 13th overall.

The other counting scores were Noah Skelley (96), Carter Gratton (98) and Remi Baldock and Colton Brusven (99). The other participant was Gabe Seba.

At the same time another squad was competing at Lake Perry Country Club playing in Perry’s golf tournament. That group played well and took third as a team. Aiden van Middlesworth led that squad with a 95 and he took 11th overall. Other counting scores were Braydon Wilson (97), Caden Phillips (99) and Ben Manus (102). Other participants were Trent Barnes and Evan Shupe.

Tonganoxie competed Monday at Ottawa and Tuesday at Falcon Lakes.

Regionals will start at 9 a.m. this coming Monday at Wamego.

Other teams in the Class 4A regional with Tonganoxie are Baldwin, Clay Center, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Hayden and Wamego.