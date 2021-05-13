Tonganoxie High softball responded in Game 2 of a doubleheader Monday against Jeff West at home.

THS dropped the first game, 17-6, in six innings, but sported a 1-0 lead in the second game into the later innings. The Tigers, however, finally scored and then took the lead before holding on for a 4-1 victory.

The games dropped THS to 5-15 overall on the season. The Chieftains now prepare for regional play. Currently, Tonganoxie is the No. 14 seed in the East Bracket of Class 4A. Brackets will be finalized this week, but standings Tuesday show Tonganoxie traveling to either Eudora or Ottawa, as both of those teams were 14-4 as of the latest standings.

Eudora defeated THS, 8-2, on April 29 in Eudora. Ottawa won games last week against Tonganoxie at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds with 6-4 and 8-3 victories against the Chieftains on May 4.

Tonganoxie will be on the road next week for regionals. If THS can win its first game, it will advance to the regional finals. The winner of that game heads to state, which will be May 27 and 28 at Bill Burke Park in Salina.

Tonganoxie sweeps Bishop Ward.

THS shut out Bishop Ward on Thursday in Kansas City, Kan., and then won a wild second game in extra innings.

Sarah Mays pitched a three-hit complete-game shutout in Game 1 against the Cyclones in a contest that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Kylie Vandervoort, meanwhile, drove in five of those 11 runs, going 3-for-4. She had a double and a home run in the victory.

In the second game, THS got out to a 5-0 lead, but Bishop Ward responded with three runs in the fourth and four in the fifth and took a 7-5 lead.

THS answered with a run in the sixth and another in the seventh, forcing extra innings.

Both teams scored a run in the eighth and then the Chieftains knocked in seven runs in the top of the ninth. The Cyclones would have no more rallies and the Chieftains picked up the victory, 15-8.

Tonganoxie had four homers in the game, as Savannah Booker got ahold of one in the seventh. Mays, who went 4-for-6 on the day, had homers in the fourth, eighth and ninth innings.

Overall, THS had 15 hits. Jordyn Vorbeck, Santi Garcia, Makinzie Wilson, Booker and Mays all had multiple hits.