Tonganoxie High track teams will compete in front of the home crowd the next two weeks.

THS is hosting the Frontier League Meet starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Beatty Field.

The Chieftains will be at home again May 21 when they also host a Class 4A regional.

New stadium lights were placed last week as well at Beatty Field.

The 4A state track and field championships will then take place May 28 at Cessna Stadium on the Wichita State University campus.

Tonganoxie competed Friday at the Redbud Classic in Wellsville. Results from that meet will appear in next week’s print edition.