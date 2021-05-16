Tonganoxie High girls soccer will take on Bishop Miege on Monday in Class 4-3-2-1A regional play.

Pairings were announced over the weekend, with THS receiving the No. 14 seed in the East Region.

THS is in Region No. 3 with Miege (10-6), No. 6 Hayden (9-7) and No. 11 Ottawa (4-10-2).

Tonganoxie finished the regular season at 2-13-1. The Chieftains will play at 5:30 p.m. against Miege in Roeland Park. Ottawa and Hayden square off at 4 p.m. Monday at Hayden in Topeka.

Winners will advance to the regional finals on Thursday.

Heritage Christian Academy is the No. 1 seed in the East Region at 12-2. Towanda-Circle is the No. 1 seed for the West Region at 16-0.