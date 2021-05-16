Archive for Sunday, May 16, 2021
Tonganoxie High girls soccer to face Bishop Miege in regionals
May 16, 2021
Tonganoxie High girls soccer will take on Bishop Miege on Monday in Class 4-3-2-1A regional play.
Pairings were announced over the weekend, with THS receiving the No. 14 seed in the East Region.
THS is in Region No. 3 with Miege (10-6), No. 6 Hayden (9-7) and No. 11 Ottawa (4-10-2).
Tonganoxie finished the regular season at 2-13-1. The Chieftains will play at 5:30 p.m. against Miege in Roeland Park. Ottawa and Hayden square off at 4 p.m. Monday at Hayden in Topeka.
Winners will advance to the regional finals on Thursday.
Heritage Christian Academy is the No. 1 seed in the East Region at 12-2. Towanda-Circle is the No. 1 seed for the West Region at 16-0.
