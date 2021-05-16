Archive for Sunday, May 16, 2021

Tonganoxie High girls soccer to face Bishop Miege in regionals

Tonganoxie High junior Eva Romero (11) and senior Katherine Wombwell (17) focus on the ball Friday during a nonconference girls soccer match against Marantha Christian Academy. THS stayed within striking distance much of the game, but the Eagles eventually pulled away for a 4-1 victory.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie High junior Eva Romero (11) and senior Katherine Wombwell (17) focus on the ball Friday during a nonconference girls soccer match against Marantha Christian Academy. THS stayed within striking distance much of the game, but the Eagles eventually pulled away for a 4-1 victory.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 16, 2021

Tonganoxie High girls soccer will take on Bishop Miege on Monday in Class 4-3-2-1A regional play.

Pairings were announced over the weekend, with THS receiving the No. 14 seed in the East Region.

THS is in Region No. 3 with Miege (10-6), No. 6 Hayden (9-7) and No. 11 Ottawa (4-10-2).

Tonganoxie finished the regular season at 2-13-1. The Chieftains will play at 5:30 p.m. against Miege in Roeland Park. Ottawa and Hayden square off at 4 p.m. Monday at Hayden in Topeka.

Winners will advance to the regional finals on Thursday.

Heritage Christian Academy is the No. 1 seed in the East Region at 12-2. Towanda-Circle is the No. 1 seed for the West Region at 16-0.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment