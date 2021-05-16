Tonganoxie High softball will play in a Class 4A regional Tuesday at Eudora.

THS finished the season as the No. 14 seed in the East Bracket, which places the Chieftains in Regional No. 3. The host team is No. 3 Eudora, which plays Tonganoxie at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The other regional semifinal is No. 6 Chanute (13-7) against No. 11 Fort Scott (8-12) at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Eudora enters regionals with a 16-4 record, while THS is 5-15.