Tonganoxie High softball to face Eudora in regional semifinals

Tonganoxie High nabs a Jeff West baserunner Monday during a doubleheader in Tonganoxie. Jeff West swept the doubleheader.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 16, 2021

Tonganoxie High softball will play in a Class 4A regional Tuesday at Eudora.

THS finished the season as the No. 14 seed in the East Bracket, which places the Chieftains in Regional No. 3. The host team is No. 3 Eudora, which plays Tonganoxie at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The other regional semifinal is No. 6 Chanute (13-7) against No. 11 Fort Scott (8-12) at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Eudora enters regionals with a 16-4 record, while THS is 5-15.

