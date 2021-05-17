Tonganoxie school board members approved $39,000 in heating, ventilation and air conditioning repair work at Tonganoxie Elementary School at the May 10 regular meeting.

The repair work through Trane addresses heating issues TES has been experiencing in recent months. The cost of completed repairs is $11,155 and additional needed repairs for the HVAC systems is $27,846.

During the meeting, the board also approved a professional services agreement for a joint utility management program through the Kansas Association of School Boards, as well as an request for proposal for a building commissioning agent.

Another action item, approval to post a district communications coordinator position, was tabled.