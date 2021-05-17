Archive for Monday, May 17, 2021

USD 464 approves personnel recommendations for Tonganoxie schools

Here's a look at the entrance to the new Tonganoxie USD 464 offices at West Haven Baptist Church. The office will be at the church, likely for the next two years, as construction continues at Tonganoxie High School.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 17, 2021

The school board unanimously approved personnel recommendations at Monday’s meeting.

Contracts/work agreements were approved during Monday’s meeting for: Nicole Streeter, Tonganoxie Elementary School pre-K teacher; Peyton Michalski, second-grade teacher; Amanda Duggan, fourth-grade teacher; Felicia DeWald, TES art teacher; Michelle Bonthuys, TES special education para; Cole Holloway, THS social studies teacher; Kailan Hisey, THS assistant vollleyball coach; Carley Smith, TES fourth-grade teacher; and Jennifer Fatherley, student nutrition (21-22).

Transfers were approved for: Amanda Dowdall, TES second-grade teacher to THS CBR-2 teacher; Madelyn Lewis, TES first-grade teacher to THS CBR1 teacher; Julie Crowley, THS special education central-based resource 1 teacher to gifted facilitator; and Chris Reid-Pinson, THS CBR-2 teacher to TMS technology teacher.

Retirements were approved for Cherie Williams, transportation regular route driver; and Darrel Williams, transportation regular route driver.

Resignations were approved for: Katie Ramsey, TES art teacher; Emily Nicol, THS family and consumer science teacher; Cole Holloway, THS special education para; Adam Ludwin - THS assistant wrestling coach; Jennifer Fatherley, TES special education para; and Kalli Kruse, TES fifth-grade teacher and THS girls basketball assistant coach.

New positions also were approved for an additional kindergarten teacher and a new TES/TMS counselor (elementary and seconday school emergency relief funded).­­

