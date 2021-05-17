The school board unanimously approved personnel recommendations at Monday’s meeting.

Contracts/work agreements were approved during Monday’s meeting for: Nicole Streeter, Tonganoxie Elementary School pre-K teacher; Peyton Michalski, second-grade teacher; Amanda Duggan, fourth-grade teacher; Felicia DeWald, TES art teacher; Michelle Bonthuys, TES special education para; Cole Holloway, THS social studies teacher; Kailan Hisey, THS assistant vollleyball coach; Carley Smith, TES fourth-grade teacher; and Jennifer Fatherley, student nutrition (21-22).

Transfers were approved for: Amanda Dowdall, TES second-grade teacher to THS CBR-2 teacher; Madelyn Lewis, TES first-grade teacher to THS CBR1 teacher; Julie Crowley, THS special education central-based resource 1 teacher to gifted facilitator; and Chris Reid-Pinson, THS CBR-2 teacher to TMS technology teacher.

Retirements were approved for Cherie Williams, transportation regular route driver; and Darrel Williams, transportation regular route driver.

Resignations were approved for: Katie Ramsey, TES art teacher; Emily Nicol, THS family and consumer science teacher; Cole Holloway, THS special education para; Adam Ludwin - THS assistant wrestling coach; Jennifer Fatherley, TES special education para; and Kalli Kruse, TES fifth-grade teacher and THS girls basketball assistant coach.

New positions also were approved for an additional kindergarten teacher and a new TES/TMS counselor (elementary and seconday school emergency relief funded).­­