Andrew Willson missed an individual state berth for the Tonganoxie High boys golf team by just one stroke.

The THS junior placed 12th for the Tonganoxie High boys golf team at regionals Monday at the Wamego Country Club.

Willson shot an 88 in the Class 4A regional Monday at Wamego. He tied for 12th with Wamego sophomore Kaleb Winter.

The Top 3 teams at regionals qualify for state. The next five best individual scorers also advance to state.

Ottawa senior Richard Blevins was the top individual qualifier at seventh with an 85.

Hayden senior Marcel Pryor was next at eighth with an 86.

Ottawa senior Trey Bones, Clay Center senior Isaac Lee and Hayden senior Trey Pivarnik nabbed the final three individual qualifier spots, with each scoring an 87.

THS freshman Colton Brusven finished 22nd with a 94, while senior Noah Skelley shot a 97, good for 24th.

Sophomores Remi Baldock placed 32nd (101), Carter Gratton 35th (107) and Gabriel Seba 36th (108).

THS placed seventh as a team with a score of 380. It wasn’t quite the finish to the season the Chieftains had envisioned, but THS coach Doug Sandburg sees promise looking ahead to 2022 and beyond.

“The season showed some growth by all the players and it showed our youth as we experienced a lot of things for the first time,” Sandburg said. “We have a lot of young kids that have some work to do to get where we want to be in the future.”

Seniors on this year’s team were Noah Skelley and Dajarrio White.

Wamego won its own regional Monday with a low score of 323.

Bishop Miege also qualified for state as runner-up with a 342, while the final state qualifier from Wamego was Holton. The Wildcats placed third with a 360.

Ottawa finished fourth (366), Hayden fifth (369), Clay Center sixth (373), Baldwin eighth (469) and Eudora ninth (520).

The McPherson regional was postponed until Tuesday and concluded after The Mirror’s print deadline, but heading into that tournament, all regional hosts won regional titles.

Independence also won its regional, as the Bulldogs shot a 361. Coffeyville placed second (389) and Louisburg third (392) there. And Wellington won its regional, scoring a 319. Augusta (345) and Mulvane (369) also earned state berths by taking second and third place, respectively.

State will be next Monday and Tuesday at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.