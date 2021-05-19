Citywide garage sales are later this week

There will be a citywide garage sale later this week. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information or to participate, contact Linwood City Hall at 913-301-3024.

Visit a unicorn!

Linwood Community Library is kicking off their summer reading program next week.

The program begins at 6:30 p.m. May 27 with a visit from Skittles the unicorn. A living unicorn will be at the library for youths to pet, visit with or take photos with. Pre-registration is required due to limited space, and those who are interested should call the library at 913-301-3686 to reserve a spot.

Upcoming road closure

There will be road construction on 206th Street for a bridge replacement over Ninemile Creek.

During this time no traffic will be allowed through the area, and area residents will have to use an alternate route. Construction is expected to begin on May 17 and could take about 180 days with completion no later than Nov. 17.

Food drive scheduled for next week

Holy Angels and Knights of Columbus are doing a food drive this weekend.

The drive will be noon-2 p.m. May 23 to benefit Basehor Linwood Assistance Services. BLAS supports kids in the district with supplies when school is out of session. Food and cash donations will be accepted during the drive. Contact James at 913-231-4409 for location and more information.

Homes needed for wildlife

Operation Wildlife is looking for new homes for the first round of fostered baby grey squirrels.

Anyone who is interested in providing a home must live in Kansas and be able to climb a ladder in order to pound a 16-pound penny nail into a tree for the squirrel box. Your property needs to also have nut trees, a water source and be a quiet environment. Operation Wildlife will provide the squirrel house, nesting materials and their stored food. Applications are being accepted now or if you’d like more information, email opwildlife@aol.com.