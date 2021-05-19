25 years ago: May 19, 1996

The Tonganoxie High School seniors of 1996 said goodbye to THS on Monday evening. The gym was filled with proud parents, relatives, and friends gathered to see the 118 graduates file down the lanes of the gymnasium and silently take their last rights as a Chieftain.

Pat Wakeman was honored during Monday evening’s meeting of the Tonganoxie School Board by the Environmental Protection Agency. The honor came for a project that was three years in the making. He had applied for research equipment provided by the Federal Agency which was to be used in conjunction with ten other schools to monitor stream chemical and biological activity in an area creek. Wakeman’s class chose Tongie Creek.

The Tonganoxie Community Theater is presenting “The Murder Room,” a hilarious play at Bitler’s Restaurant May 30th through June 2nd. The play is described by the director as “sort of the here stooges meet Alfred Hitchcock.”

50 years ago: May 20, 1971

The new Civil Defense siren in Tonganoxie was sounded to alert residents of storm cells weather spotters identified in Reno moving towards town. Damages resulted in the Easton area.

The 1971 Graduation Class photo was on the front page of the Mirror.

The quote of the day was “Whatever gift each of you may have received, use it in service to one another” 1 Peter 4:10.

The Tongie swimming pool opened on this day with admission of 80 cents for adults and 55 cents for children.

There was a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for the fire that destroyed the Old Neely General Store as posted by B.R. Umholtz in the Tongie Mirror.

75 years ago: May 19, 1946

Dean Emeritus Raymond Schwegler, head of the University of Kansas Education department, spoke at this year’s graduation ceremony. Tonganoxie High School celebrated the commencement ceremony with a total of twenty-four graduates. Among those leaving the halls of our great school include Billy Seymour, Betty Irick and Eugene Schultz. Congratulations to all on this important day in your lives.

Harold Denholm, who is senior in THS and member of the Future Farmers of America, has been awarded a $100 scholarship by Union Pacific Railway. Harold received this because of leadership, scholarship and proficiency in conducting agricultural affairs.

Zoellner’s and the Phillips 66 Station were robbed this past week. $50 worth of supplies was stolen from the gas station and $20 in cash was taken at Zoellner’s. It could have been worse if the robber had been accosted in the act.

Shirley Freienmuth was awarded the Banforth Scholarship at Kansas State University for outstanding work in home economics. Seems like we are gathering numerous awards for our community graduates.

Our local schools are ready to graduate eighth grade students from our surrounding communities. Thirty four students are ready to move on to their next level of education and will be attending Tonganoxie High School. With that in mind, remember that you can receive tuition for 4 years of college, business or trade school if you enlist in the Regular Army. Great opportunity to have a fully paid education.

The “Coolerator” refrigerator is available at Tonganoxie Electric Company. This is the new all steel model with “washed air”.

100 years ago: May 19, 1921

Shortly before noon Monday, a gas well, estimated at more than a million feet pressure, was brought in on the Honis farm, three miles east of Linwood, this county, by the Atlas Petroleum Company of Kansas City and the Bonner Springs Gas Company of Bonner Springs.

The well, drilled to a depth of 670 feet through thirty feet of gas sand, has a rock pressure of 240 and is the fourth gas well to be brought in near Linwood by the joint owners.

Joseph K. Timmons, of Bonner Springs, president of the organization owner, said that the companies control extensive acreage in the vicinity of Linwood and they expect to develop the field.

125 years ago: May 14, 1896

Yesterday morning about ten o’clock City Marshal Moody and Policeman Carper captured in the north part of town two “hard looking” customers who are suspected to be the parties who killed a deputy sheriff in Wyandotte county Monday evening.

The people of Wyandotte county have been considerably annoyed by chicken thieves lately. Two fellows having coops in a spring wagon were noticed Monday, in the neighborhood of White Church, and a little after eight o’clock Deputy Sheriff William Conway attempted to arrest the suspected thieves. Without a moment’s warning, one of the fellows shot and killed the deputy. There were three others with the deputy, and several shots were fired after the fleeing thieves. In the darkness they escaped. They were traced the next morning to Turner, where they had thrown their coops into a creek and abandoned the outfit. Trace of them in another rig was discovered afterward and the searching party reached Tonganoxie Wednesday morning. They gave a good description of the men they were hunting for to our officers, and then started toward Lawrence. An hour and a half later the fellows they wanted drove into town but took a back street. They were quickly arrested. Telegrams were sent, and the searching party returned in the afternoon. Special Deputy Evans identified one of the men arrested but was not sure of the other. The prisoners were taken to the Wyandotte jail early this morning.

The older prisoner was a very large man and gave his name as William Brusea. The other was a small man going by the alias of John Jones, but his proper name is J.R. Lee. He served a term in the penitentiary for burglary and was released March 8th. No weapons were found on the prisoners. They had a newly made scissor grinding outfit that had never been used and a dilapidated spring wagon. They claim no place as their home and make no statement as to where they were going. They admitted being in the neighborhood the night of the murder.

The deputy seems positive they have the right men, but be that as it may the fellows arrested are undoubtedly crooks. The White Church neighborhood is much aroused over the affair and threats of lynching are freely being made.

The city council had its monthly session Monday evening, and two members were absent. Only a few bills were allowed. A curfew ordinance was presented and passed. The Mirror was declared the official paper for the ensuing year.

A petition signed by twenty-one persons was presented asking that the city officials enforce the state law against violations of the liquor law. A petition signed by the same persons, requested that the nuisance ordinance be applied to the joints. The petitions were accepted and referred to the proper officers.

Will Reno appeared before the council in reference to organizing a fire company. The council gave their consent, on condition that the city marshal always has supervision of the engine.