Tonganoxie High softball will play today in a Class 4A regional against Eudora today in Lawrence.

The teams originally were to play Tuesday, but the regional was postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions in Eudora.

The 4A regional was moved to Lawrence High, which has field turf.

Tonganoxie, the No. 14 seed in the East Bracket, take on No. 3 Eudora at 3 p.m. today. THS enters the postseason at 5-15, while Eudora is 16-4.

The other regional semifinal is No. 6 Chanute (13-7) against No. 11 Fort Scott (8-12) at 4:30 p.m.

The other seven regionals have been played this week.

In the East Bracket, No. 1 Holton (21-1), No. 2 Bishop Miege (19-3) and No. 4 Wamego (17-5) all advanced to state. In the West Bracket, No. 1 Clay Center (20-2), No. 2 Andale/Garden Plain (19-3), No. 3 Pratt (17-5) and No. 5 Winfield (14-8) also earned state berths with regional titles.

Today's regional semifinal will be the second meeting of the season for THS and Eudora. The Cardinals won that matchup, 8-2, on April 29.