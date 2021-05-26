— A downpour kept Tonganoxie High softball off the field Thursday for about 90 minutes after the team’s original start time for a Class 4A regional game in Lawrence.

No. 14 THS was supposed to play No. 3 Eudora earlier in the week at Eudora, but inclement weather and the threat of more rain moved the game to Lawrence High, which has artificial turf.

Tonganoxie had some early success with base runners and was able to put up some runs, but Eudora just proved to be too much down the stretch. The Cardinals won, 13-3, in six innings. The loss ended THS’ season at 5-16, while EHS went on to win a regional title with an 11-1 victory against Fort Scott.

Eudora (18-4) is the No. 5 seed at state and takes on No. 4 Andale/Garden Plain (19-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bill Burke Softball Complex in Salina.