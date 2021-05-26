After a year’s absence due to COVID-19 precautions, the Basehor Craft Show will return later this year.

The event will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Basehor-Linwood High School.

Applications will be emailed to vendors next week and will be due back in mid-July. New vendors interested in being considered for this year’s show can email basehorcraftshow@gmail.com or send contact information to Basehor Craft Show, P.O. Box 125, Basehor 66007.

The show is sponsored by the Beta Epsilon chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an organization of women educators.

Proceeds from the show provide scholarships for future educators at Basehor-Linwood and Tonganoxie high schools, and University of Saint Mary.