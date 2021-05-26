— Tonganoxie High was known for scoring runs on the baseball diamond this spring.

The Chieftains scored 10 or more runs nine times this season. That number jumped to 14 games in which THS scored seven or more.

But in a Class 4A regional May 18 in Atchison, the Chieftains weren’t able to generate quite the offensive firepower.

THS, the No. 6 seed in the East Region, got past Independence, 1-0, in the regional semifinals and then met No. 14 Eudora in the regional finals. Eudora upset No. 3 Atchison, 10-8, in the other semifinal game at Olson Stadium on the Benedictine College campus.

Tonganoxie defeated Eudora, 8-2, in the regular season, but EHS had the upper hand this postseason.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 1-0 lead before Tonganoxie was able to answer in the bottom of the first.

EHS grabbed the lead again and didn’t look back. Tonganoxie put runners in scoring position as the game progressed, but just couldn’t move them across home plate after that early score. Eudora advanced to the 4A state tournament with a 9-13 record, while the Chieftains ended their season at 14-8.

The Cardinals are the No. 8 seed at state this week at Salina’s Dean Evans Stadium. EHS will have another rematch with a Frontier League foe, as EHS takes on No. 1 Paola (20-2) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

No. 2 Clay Center (19-3) takes on No. 7 Hayden (10-12) at 11 a.m. Thursday and then No. 3 Mulvane (15-7) faces No. 6 Clearwater (14-8) at 1:15 p.m.

No. 4 Bishop Miege (15-7) meets No. 5 Towanda-Circle (15-7) at 5:45 p.m. in the final quarterfinal game.

The semfinals, consolation game and state championship game will be Friday in Salina.