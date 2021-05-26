The filing deadline for Tonganoxie City Council and Tonganoxie USD 464 school board candidates is less than a week away.

The deadline to file for candidates is noon Tuesday.

Terms are expiring for three seats on each governing body, with some candidates already filed in the school board race.

Positions 4, 5 and 6 are up for election later this year.

School board president Jim Bothwell has filed for re-election for Position 4, while board vice president Chris Gratton has done the same for Position 6. Challenger Naola Vaughn also has filed to run against Gratton.

No candidates have filed as of late Tuesday morning for Position 5. Karen Bottary currently holds that position on the school board.

City Council positions are all at-large. The three council members whose terms expire in January are Rocky Himpel, Loralee Stevens and Chris Donnelly.

Terms for the other two city council members, Jake Dale and Jennifer McCutchen, end in January 2024, as does the term of Mayor David Frese.­­

July 13 is the last day to register to vote in advance of this year’s primaries.

The primary election is Aug. 3.

The last day to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 12, with the general election falling on Nov. 2.