Youths will be able to eat for free again this summer through the Tonganoxie USD 464 Food Service Program.

Curbside grab-and-go meal kits will be available 10:45-11:45 a.m. on Wednesdays starting next week on Wednesday, June 2, and finishing up July 28.

The kits will have five breakfasts and five lunches for any youths ages 18 and younger at the curbside offering at Tonganoxie Elementary School.

Summer school and recovery students will be given daily breakfast/lunch meal kits after classes Mondays through Wednesdays and then two sets of breakfast/lunch kits after Thursdays. Tonganoxie Elementary School offerings during summer school and recovery instruction will be June 3-24. Offerings at Tonganoxie middle and high schools will be Tuesday and conclude June 18.

Meal kit menus can be viewed at tongiestudentcafe.com. Anyone in need of a special diet menu can email Barb Smith at bsmith2@tong464.org.