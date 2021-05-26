Archive for Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Memorial Day services planned for Tonganoxie
May 26, 2021
American Legion Post 41 will be putting out flags at Tonganoxie cemeteries in advance of a Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
Legion members will be placing flags at the graves of veterans starting around 8 a.m. Friday at Hubbel Hill Cemetery west of Tonganoxie and the Maple Grove and Sacred Heart cemeteries south of Tonganoxie off U.S. Highway 24-40.
A Memorial Day service will then take place at 2 p.m. Monday at Maple Grove Cemetery.
More about Memorial Day services in the McLouth area can be found in McLouth Happenings on page 3A.
