Olathe North won the Class 6A girls title, while the Manhattan boys claimed the boys title Thursday at the State Track and Field Championships at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

Olathe North scored 87.33 points for first, while Olathe West was second with 73. Shawnee Mission Northwest and Gardner-Edgerton tied for third with 56.

Manhattan finished the boys standings with 66.5 points. Blue Valley finished second with 54 and Gardner-Edgerton third with 43.

St. Thomas Aquinas ran away with the girls title in 5A, as the Saints scored 92 points, nearly 40 points ahead of runner-up Kapaun Mount Carmel out of Wichita, Kapaun scored 55 for second. Mill Valley finished third with 53 and Leavenworth fourth with 40.

Mill Valley won the boys team title with 74 points, finishing just ahead of Aquinas, which scored 71.

Andover scored 59, good for third place.