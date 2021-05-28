Tonganoxie High placed in several events at Friday’s State Track and Field Championships.

In total, there were five THS competitors who placed in Class 4A. The top eight in each event are state placers.

Senior Blake Poje scored points in the high jump and long jump. He placed fifth in the high jump with a height of 6 feet even and eighth in the long jump with a jump of 20-6.75.

Fellow senior Dallas Bond also earned a fifth-place medal in the 110-meter hurdles. He finished prelims with the third-best time at 15.51 seconds. He improved on that time with a 15.4-second finish in the finals, placing fifth.

Sophomore Eli Gilmore nabbed fifth in the 1,600. He finished the race in 4 minutes, 33.61 seconds. He also took seventh in the 800 with a 2:04.22 time.

Freshman Isaiah Holthaus placed eighth in the 300 high hurdles in his first state appearance with a time of 41.79 seconds.

Poje also competed in the triple jump, but did not place. Senior Afton Boone competed in the 200 meters, wasn’t able to advance to the finals.

Shepard finishes career with 2 state medals

Senior Natalee Shepard placed fifth in both the 100 and 200. She finished the 100 in 12.68 and the 200 in 26.32.

Junior Emma Sunderland competed in the high jump, just missing out on a medal, finishing ninth with a height of 4-10. Freshman Lillie Pruitt finished 11th in the pole vault (8-0).

Louisburg wins boys team title

The Tonganoxie boys placed 19th at state as a team with 15.5 points.

Fellow Frontier League member Louisburg won the team title with 77.5 points. Andale placed second with 73 and Buhler third with 53.

Eudora, which won both the boys and girls team titles at the Tonganoxie regional the week before, placed fifth with 46.5 on the boys side. The Eudora girls fared slightly better, taking third as a team with 61.5 points.

Andale ran away with the girls title, nearly doubling up Frontier League member Paola.

Andale scored 137.5, while Paola finished with 70.

Tonganoxie tied for 21st place overall. The Chieftains scored eight points overall Friday in Wichita.

THS STATE RESULTS

(Friday at WSU)

Boys

Long jump

8.) Blake Poje, 20-6.75

High jump

5.) Blake Poje, 6-0

110-meter hurdles

3.) Dallas Bond, 15.51 (prelims)

5.) Dallas Bond, 15.4 (finals)

200 meters

16.) Afton Boone, 23.83 (prelims)

Triple jump

10.) Blake Poje, 40-3

1,600 meters

5.) Eli Gilmore, 4:33.61

300 high hurdles

8.) Isaiah Holthaus, 41.79

800 meters

7.) Eli Gilmore, 2:04.22

Girls

100 meters

3.) Natalee Shepard, 12.55 (prelims)

5.) Natalee Shepard, 12.68 (finals)

Pole vault

11.) Lillie Pruitt, 8-0

200 meters

7.) Natalee Shepard, 26.42 (prelims)

5.) Natalee Shepard, 26.32 (finals)

High jump

9.) Emma Sunderland, 4-10