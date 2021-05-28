Archive for Friday, May 28, 2021
Tonganoxie High state track schedule starts with Poje in long jump at 8 a.m. today in Wichita
May 28, 2021
Tonganoxie High has eight track team members competing in Class 4A at the state track and field championships today at Wichita State University's Cessna Stadium.
This year's meet will be a one-day event instead of the traditional two-day affair. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schedules are staggered with different classes competing on different days. Classes 6A and 5A competed Thursday, while 4A and 3A compete today and 2A and 1A take center-stage on Saturday.
Blake Poje is the first Tonganoxie representative to compete, as he has the long jump at 8 a.m. today.
THS STATE SCHEDULE
(Friday at WSU)
8 a.m.
Blake Poje (long jump)
10 a.m.
Blake Poje (high jump)
11:56 a.m.
Natalee Shepard (100 prelims)
Noon
Lillie Pruitt (pole vault)
12:44 p.m.
Dallas Bond (110 hurdles prelims)
1 p.m.
Natalee Shepard (200 prelims)
1:20 p.m.
Afton Boone (200 prelims)
2 p.m.
Emma Sunderland (high jump)
Blake Poje (triple jump)
2:34 p.m.
Dallas Bond (110 hurdles finals, if qualified)
2:42 p.m.
Natalee Shepard (100)
3:46 p.m.
Eli Gilmore (1,600)
5:42 p.m.
Isaiah Holthaus (300 high hurdles)
6:22 p.m.
Eli Gilmore (800)
6:42 p.m.
Natalee Shepard (200 finals, if qualified)
6:50 p.m.
Afton Boone (200 finals, if qualified)
