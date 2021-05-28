Tonganoxie High has eight track team members competing in Class 4A at the state track and field championships today at Wichita State University's Cessna Stadium.

This year's meet will be a one-day event instead of the traditional two-day affair. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schedules are staggered with different classes competing on different days. Classes 6A and 5A competed Thursday, while 4A and 3A compete today and 2A and 1A take center-stage on Saturday.

Blake Poje is the first Tonganoxie representative to compete, as he has the long jump at 8 a.m. today.

THS STATE SCHEDULE

(Friday at WSU)

8 a.m.

Blake Poje (long jump)

10 a.m.

Blake Poje (high jump)

11:56 a.m.

Natalee Shepard (100 prelims)

Noon

Lillie Pruitt (pole vault)

12:44 p.m.

Dallas Bond (110 hurdles prelims)

1 p.m.

Natalee Shepard (200 prelims)

1:20 p.m.

Afton Boone (200 prelims)

2 p.m.

Emma Sunderland (high jump)

Blake Poje (triple jump)

2:34 p.m.

Dallas Bond (110 hurdles finals, if qualified)

2:42 p.m.

Natalee Shepard (100)

3:46 p.m.

Eli Gilmore (1,600)

5:42 p.m.

Isaiah Holthaus (300 high hurdles)

6:22 p.m.

Eli Gilmore (800)

6:42 p.m.

Natalee Shepard (200 finals, if qualified)

6:50 p.m.

Afton Boone (200 finals, if qualified)