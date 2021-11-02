Incumbents won across the board in Tonganoxie tonight.

All Tonganoxie City Council and USD 464 school board incumbents successfully won re-election in the general election.

In the school board races, current board president Jim Bothwell easily won his reelection bid for Position 4 with just more than 50% of the votes (642).

Challenger Melissa Crowley finished second with about 36% (462), while challenger Linda Vernon had roughly 13% (165). There also were five write-in votes.

Chris Gratton won re-election in the Position 6 race, nabbing 737 votes or 58%. Challenger Naola Vaughn garnered 517 votes or about 40%. Write-in candidates received 10 votes.

Karen Bottary also ran for re-election, but did so unopposed.

In the City Council race, three seats were decided. Incumbents Chris Donnelly, Rocky Himpel and Loralee Stevens all won another term. Donnelly was the top vote-getter with 445, while Himpel had 421 and Stevens 414. Donnelly is in his second stint on the City Council, while Himpel and Stevens continue with a second term.

Former council member Curtis Oroke’s bid to return to the council again fell short. Oroke was unable to be among the Top 3, as he garnered 212 votes. Write-in votes were at 16 for that race. The longtime Tonganoxie resident won a council seat in 2015. He served one term, but was not re-elected in November 2019 when Jake Dale and Lisa Patterson won the two open seats. Dave Bennett stepped down later that month and eight residents filed to be appointed to the rest of his term. Oroke was among those eight while still serving out the last couple months of his term, but was not appointed.

He also ran unsuccessfully as an Independent for the new Leavenworth County Commission Fifth District when Mike Stieben won the four-person race. Stieben then won the August 2020 Republican primary with nearly 77% of the vote against Oroke (1,553-469), who that time opted to run as a Republican.

Results are unofficial until Leavenworth County Commissioners canvass the votes.