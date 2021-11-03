Tonganoxie High knocked off Eudora two weeks ago. 1-0, in the regular-season finale, essentially taking the Cardinals out of contention for the top seed in the East Region.

That seeding change eventually put the two teams on course for a rematch in the playoffs.

In an electric match Tuesday in Eudora, THS drew first blood about halfway through the first half on a Lukas Parizek goal. The buzz in the Eudora District Stadium continued at a high level in the second half when Parizek scored a second goal with about 26:20 left in the match.

Eudora tried to rally after that second goal, but to no avail. Tonganoxie held on and the visitors sideline went berserk.

THS went on to win, 2-0, securing the program’s first state semifinal appearance since 2012. Tonganoxie eventually finished as state runner-up that year.

This year, Tonganoxie is headed west for Friday quarterfinal action at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Complex.

Tonganoxie, at 12-6-1, is the No. 1 seed out of the East Region and will play Wichita Trinity, the No. 2 seed in the West Region. Trinity is 14-5 on the year. West No. 1 Augusta (17-2) will face East No. 2 Bishop Miege (11-8) in the first semifinal match at 5 p.m. Friday in Topeka. Tonganoxie and Wichita Trinity will then play at 7 p.m.

The third-place match will be at noon Saturday and the championship will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.