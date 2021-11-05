AUGUSTA

Nickname: Orioles

Colors: Orange and black

Enrollment: 652

Class: 4A

Conference: Ark Valley Chisolm Trail League III and IV

Coach: Dusty Buell

Record entering state: 17-2

State appearances: This is Augusta’s first state berth.

State titles: None

Last state appearance: N/A

Oh, by the way: This will be Augusta’s first rodeo, as the Orioles reached state for the first time after advancing from the quarterfinals earlier this week. AHS also enters state as the highest scoring team across all classes in Kansas. That will make for an interesting matchup in the semifinals against Miege, as the Stags haven’t given up a goal in some 350 minutes.

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••

BISHOP MIEGE

Nickname: Stags

Colors: Scarlet, blue and cream

Enrollment: 668

Class: 4A

Conference: Eastern Kansas League

Coach: Nate Huppe

Record entering state: 11-8

State appearance: 16th

State titles: 9 (1998, 2000, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020)

Last state appearance: 2020

Oh, by the way: In the words of Gomer Pyle, “well surprise, surprise, surprise.” It’s no shocker that the Stags are at state this year. Miege will be looking for its sixth straight state title this weekend. BMHS hasn’t given up a goal in more than 8 matches and Augusta is the highest-scoring squad in the state, so it should be an interesting semifinal matchup between the two teams.

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••

TONGANOXIE

Nickname: Chieftains

Colors: Red and white

Enrollment: 601

Class: 4A

Conference: Frontier League

Coaches: Mandi Duggan and Jon Orndorff

Record entering state: 12-6-1

State appearances: 2

State titles: None

Last state appearance: 2012

Oh, by the way: Tonganoxie came on strong at the end of the regular season and has kept that going in the postseason. THS defeated Seaman, 4-1, on Oct. 19 and then knocked off Eudora, 2-1, in overtime two days later in Eudora. The Cardinals were the No. 1 seed at the time, but the loss to the Chieftains in the regular-season finale knocked them down to the No. 4 seed. THS has won five straight heading to the state semifinals and seven of their last eight. They beat Baldwin in the regional finals, 1-0, after losing to the Bulldogs by the same score in the regular season. They followed that big victory up with an even bigger win — another victory against Eudora in the playoffs. THS blanked EHS, 2-0, on Tuesday, punching their ticket to Topeka for state. Tonganoxie has shut out opponents five times this season and gone into overtime three times. THS is 2-0-1 in overtime matches. Tonganoxie finished as state runner-up in its other state appearance in 2012 when state was played at Piper.

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••

TRINITY ACADEMY

Nickname: Knights

Colors: Navy and forest

Enrollment: 288

Class: 3A

Conference: Central Plains

Coach: Casey Casamento

Record entering state: 14-5

State appearances: 8

State titles: 2 (2001 and 2010)

Last state appearance: 2020

Oh, by the way: The Knights are making their third consecutive Class 4-3-2-1A state appearance. Trinity has finished as runner-up the past two seasons to Bishop Miege and is salty on defense like the Stags. The Knights have shut out opponents six of their last seven matches, outscoring opponents, 35-0, in those matches. The only loss within that stretch? A 1-0 defeat against St. Thomas Aquinas on the road on Oct. 19. In total, the Knights have shut out opponents in 12 of their 14 victories.