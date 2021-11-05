Tonganoxie High boys soccer has advanced to the Class 4-3-2-1A state semifinals for the first time since 2012 and the community will get a chance to celebrate them before they head out for Topeka.

The community can send them off in style Friday afternoon, as the team will head west through downtown along Fourth Street at 4 p.m. Friday.

Fans can park along the street and wave as the players head out.

THS defeated Eudora, 2-0, Tuesday on the road in a Class 4-3-2-1A state quarterfinal match.

That victory propelled the Chieftains into the state semifinals, with Tonganoxie (12-6-1) to face Wichita Trinity (14-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka.

Bishop Miege (11-8) takes on Augusta (17-2) in the other semifinal match. That contest starts at 5 p.m.

The consolation match will be at noon Saturday, with the championship to start at 2 p.m. in Topeka.