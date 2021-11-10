Most cities in Leavenworth County had an increase in active cases in the past week, according to the latest Leavenworth County Health Department statistics released Monday afternoon.

Leavenworth jumped from 44 active cases on Nov. 1 to 70 on Monday. Basehor was up from 12 to 21 and Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo townships, including the city of Easton were up from four to nine active cases. Tonganoxie had an increase from two active to five active Monday, while Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships, including the city of Linwood, had an increase from 10 to 12.

Lansing was the only city or area to have a reduction in active cases, from 33 to 21.

In total, there were 123 new positive community cases during that one-week span, with 100 involving unvaccinated people and 23 involving vaccinated people. There also were six new Lansing Correctional Facility inmate cases.

Of the two cases involving hospitalizations, one is a vaccinated patient and the other is unvaccinated.

There were 89 community recoveries and 138 active cases LCHD was monitoring as of Monday.

Of 1,563 total tests administered last week, 1,453 were negative tests.

LCHD has administered more than 36,530 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The health department has administered the following doses: Moderna, 16,029 first doses, 15,631 second doses and 1,444 third doses; Pfizer, 907 first doses and 805 second doses; and Johnson & Johnson, 1,502 doses.

Walk-in vaccination days change

Leavenworth County Health Department offered a walk-in vaccination clinic for youths ages 5-11 and will be offering another walk-in clinic Friday for anyone 12 or older.

That clinic will be offered 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at the health department, 500 Eisenhower in Leavenworth. No appointments nor county residency is necessary for the walk-in clinics.

The walk-in clinics routinely have been offered on Thursdays for several weeks at LCHD to anyone 12 and older, but this week the health department offered shots for youths in the 5-11 range for the first time Monday following the Food and Drug Administration’s announcement Oct. 29 of the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 for youths 5-11.