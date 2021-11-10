The 2021 installment of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting will have a new tradition.

A Christmas parade will get this year’s festivities started at 5 p.m. Nov. 20 in downtown Tonganoxie. The parade will start at Tonganoxie Public Library and make its way east along Fourth Street past the downtown pocket park at Fourth and Delaware streets. The tree lighting ceremony will follow in the pocket park. There also will be a DJ, hot dogs, hot chocolate, hot cider, cookies and waffle treats. The theme this year is Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

Tonganoxie Elementary School also is having a canned food drive again this year leading up to the tree lighting ceremony. The drive started Monday and will conclude Nov. 18. The class with the most canned goods will be asked to walk with Mayor David Frese in the parade. The overall top class also will earn a pizza party with the mayor. In addition, the class in each grade level with the most donations also will earn a prize.