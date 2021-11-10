Second Harvest will have its next delivery to Tonganoxie later this week.

Residents can stop by around 10 a.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Family Worship, 205 E. U.S. Highway 24-40.

The pickup generally is the second Thursday of each month. Produce and other grocery food items are available to all residents at each of the pickups. People are limited to five family boxes per vehicle. Items are distributed while supplies last, and distribution begins after the truck arrives, which can mean an early start. Visitors are encouraged to arrive before 10 a.m.

The next pickup will be Dec. 9 at Cornerstone.