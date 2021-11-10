Local businesses again are partnering with a children’s advocacy group to accept donations that will go toward the purchase of items for youths.

The Kevin Gallagher Agency (American Family Insurance) and White Birch Properties Realty Executives of KC will be accepting gift cards and monetary donations for the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children in the First Judicial District (Atchison and Leavenworth counties).

The businesses are asking for donations of $20 to $25 gift cards or monetary donations. CASA then can purchase items such as clothing and toiletries.

The Kevin Gallagher Agency and White Birch Properties started their drive Wednesday, Nov. 3, at their Tonganoxie locations: 307 Ridge St., Suite 103 for the Kevin Gallagher Agency and 1203 State Ave., Suite B for White Birch Properties. The drive will run through Dec. 3.

Anyone interested in donating may also call 913-369-4444 or e-mail mdeveau@amfam.com to make arrangements or pick up the donations.