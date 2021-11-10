Tonganoxie and McLouth high school theater departments are preparing for their fall productions.

Tonganoxie will present “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 to the general public and $5 for students and senior citizens.

Here is the cast for THS’ production: Rebekah Farrow as Ella, Joseph Fletcher as Topher, Abby Vick as Madame, Caden Phillips as Sebastian, Madeline Funk as Marie and mosey Bartlett as Gabrielle. Chloe Ferguson will be playing the role of Charlotte, while Gabriel Altenhofen will be Jean-Michel. CJ Temple will be Pinkerton, Alex Washington wil play Fox/Footman and Ray Makin will be Raccoon/Coachman. Emma Skelley has been cast as Lady of Ridicule.

Ensemble is Mia Bellen, Katie Denholm, Mary Kate Dial, Isabella Standish, Lilly Breuer, Santiana Garcia,

Abigail Greco, Alaina Rogers, Emory Sitner, Tye Baldwin, Taylor Brents, Elizabeth Celeen,

Kyndal Romero and Emma Schmidt. The Men are Justin Postlethwaite, Kael Blake, Conner Vestal, Mason Schooler, Jace Banister, Cole Bannister and Cayden Hunter.

Crew members for “Cinderella” are Katie Skinner, Keerstin McNeely, Nick Edholm, Kalia Fountaine, Indiana Renne, Keira Beverly, Allie Lowe, Gage Slabaugh, Keziah Slinkard, Molly Rausch, BethanyOvermiller, Izzy Estes, Lucy Graveman, Kaela Prouty, Ana Estes, April Crable, Isabelle Ferguson and Daisy Price.

McLouth to present variety

The MHS Theater Department will be doing scenes from various show later this month.

There will be scenes from “The Odd Couple” and “Almost, Maine.” A special performance of “Who’s on First?” also is in the works.

Performances will be 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at McLouth High School. Tickets are $5 at the door.