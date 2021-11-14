Meals on Wheels information

If anyone would like to deliver Meals On Wheels in McLouth, please call 913-796-6411 for details.

Holiday vendors coming this month to McLouth

Do your Christmas shopping at the McLouth Holiday Vendor Event and Craft Fair, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 20, inside McLouth High School. Many different vendors and crafters will be on-site with items on hand for immediate purchase. This event is sponsored by the McLouth Class of 2024.

Festival of Trees is Dec. 4 downtown

McLouth’s 12th Annual Festival of Trees Party and Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4. The party begins at 4 p.m. in the firehouse, with free food, music, door prizes, caroling and Santa Claus. The trees will then be lit at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to put up a tree in Luse Park (in the downtown area) of your own creation. Set up and removal will be the responsibility of the tree owner. Set up may start Nov. 22 and be ready to light up by Dec. 3. Trees must be secured. Owner will be liable for damages. Trees must be removed from the park by Jan. 12.

Refreshments and door prizes are donated by local businesses and folks who want this to be a special occasion for our community.

Donations can be delivered to McLouth City Hall. If you have questions, please call Mary: 913-796-6921 or Kim: 913-796-6411.

