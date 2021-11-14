New programs being featured at Tonganoxie Public Library

The Tonganoxie Public Library is featuring a variety of programming this month with some new featured activities.

Here’s a rundown of upcoming programs:

• Tasting the Past: Exploring Kansas Food Memories, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Food is a powerful expression of cultural memory. Join us as Lousie Hanson helps us explore the food traditions from a number of ethnic populations in Kansas, including German, Czech, Italian, Jewish, and others. Participants also will sample some of these representative foods.

• Coffee Club, 9:30 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays. The library is supplying the hot beverage (coffee, tea, or cocoa) by the cup in its Keurig. All ages are welcome to sip and chat.

• Tech Time, 9:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. Needing assistance with phones, tablets, computers or general tech questions? This is a drop-in time on Fridays to ask us your questions, and we’ll do our best to answer them!

• Toddlers Tell Stories, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20. This is a special Saturday storytime celebrating November as Kansas Reads to Preschoolers. Toddlers will sing, play, and imagine with several story readings, plus each toddler will receive a copy of the special book, Grumpy Bird by Jeremy Tankard (while supplies last).

• Kids Can Cook, 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 23. Registration is required. Those interested need to come into the library to sign a child up. Only for kids ages 7 and older. This is a fun cooking program where kids will get to learn how to make tasty recipes and also learn some cooking skills.

• Smash Bros. Switch Party, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 26.

The party is for youths 10 and older. Lunch will be provided. Attendees can come get their competitive juices flowing with the game Super Smash Bros. on the library’s Switch.

— Kim Downing is circulation coordinator at Tonganoxie Public Library.