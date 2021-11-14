Today's news

Tonganoxie Library Corner: New programs being featured

Tonganoxie Public Library, 217 E. Fourth St.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie Public Library, 217 E. Fourth St.

Kim Downing

November 14, 2021

New programs being featured at Tonganoxie Public Library

The Tonganoxie Public Library is featuring a variety of programming this month with some new featured activities.

Here’s a rundown of upcoming programs:

• Tasting the Past: Exploring Kansas Food Memories, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Food is a powerful expression of cultural memory. Join us as Lousie Hanson helps us explore the food traditions from a number of ethnic populations in Kansas, including German, Czech, Italian, Jewish, and others. Participants also will sample some of these representative foods.

• Coffee Club, 9:30 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays. The library is supplying the hot beverage (coffee, tea, or cocoa) by the cup in its Keurig. All ages are welcome to sip and chat.

• Tech Time, 9:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. Needing assistance with phones, tablets, computers or general tech questions? This is a drop-in time on Fridays to ask us your questions, and we’ll do our best to answer them!

• Toddlers Tell Stories, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20. This is a special Saturday storytime celebrating November as Kansas Reads to Preschoolers. Toddlers will sing, play, and imagine with several story readings, plus each toddler will receive a copy of the special book, Grumpy Bird by Jeremy Tankard (while supplies last).

• Kids Can Cook, 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 23. Registration is required. Those interested need to come into the library to sign a child up. Only for kids ages 7 and older. This is a fun cooking program where kids will get to learn how to make tasty recipes and also learn some cooking skills.

• Smash Bros. Switch Party, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 26.

The party is for youths 10 and older. Lunch will be provided. Attendees can come get their competitive juices flowing with the game Super Smash Bros. on the library’s Switch.

— Kim Downing is circulation coordinator at Tonganoxie Public Library.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment