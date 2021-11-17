A Dollar General Market is expected to come to Tonganoxie after the Tonganoxie City Council finalized the purchase of land along U.S. Highway 24-40 at its Monday meeting.

Council members approved the sale of 2.4 acres near the U.S. 24-40 curve for $220,000 to Colby 2021 LLC. The company plans to build a 12,460 square-foot Dollar General Market on the tract of land.

A Dollar General Market offers some fresh produce and meats and expanded groceries to complement other items commonly found at regular Dollar General stores. As with any project, there will be additional steps to be made along the way before the store would be built.

No definite timeline was given at the meeting, other than there being a 150-day inspection period, of which City Manager George Brajkovic said much legwork already was done. There will be other considerations with the property, as its near U.S. 24-40 and Smiley Road. The Kansas Department of Transportation will be involved as well, Brajkovic said while noting that direct access to the store would be off Smiley Road and not the highway.

The measure passed, 4-0, with Council Member Loralee Stevens being absent.

Tonganoxie’s current Dollar General is just down the road to the east off U.S. 24-40.

That current Dollar General store shares retail center space with a few tenants, including a laundromat, Subway and Daylight Donuts.

Addressing the ‘purple haze’ lights

The Council discussed lights with purple hue that have become a topic of conversation in many communities.

Brajkovic said lights installed as part of an update to an LED system have a defect that leaves them turning purple when they need to be replaced.

Tonganoxie has two of those known lights currently, one near Tonganoxie Water Park and one near U.S. 24-40 and Washington Street.

Brajkovic said that Evergy has a process for fixing those lights, but he doesn’t no exactly when those lights would be fixed or how many others might eventually turn purple.

The “purple haze” lights, as Brajkovic and the council were calling them, are popping up in many communities. Council Member Jake Dale noted that there are similar lights in Basehor and Eudora, for instance.

Mayor David Frese noted that there were 15 of the lights on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence. Frese, who attended Kansas State University, joked that Lawrence could always use more purple.

Dale later discussed the purple lights being a sign of deterioration within the street lights “and it is a deterioration,” he said, returning a lighthearted zinger at the mayor and K-State enthusiast.

Street rework

Main Street will be resurfaced after an issue with the initial resurfacing earlier this year. More on that story will be featured in next week’s edition.