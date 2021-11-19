25 years ago: Nov. 20, 1996

The Masson Linwood Greenhouse (the largest greenhouse in this part of the state) opened its doors to the public on Saturday, carrying on a Christmas tradition of opening up their acres of poinsettias to the eye of the masses. Naturally a tropical crop, poinsettias were introduced to the continent by Joel Poinsett, the ambassador of Mexico. There they grow readily up to 14 feet, but in Kansas, Masson must help them along a bit.

They grow many different types of poinsettias, each with different variations of the colored leaves. There are the traditional red poinsettias, money poinsettias, marble poinsettias...To say the leaves give the poinsettias their color is somewhat incorrect, though. In fact, the oddly colored leaves are called bracts.

50 years ago: Nov. 18, 1971

The highest tax rate per thousand dollars of value in the state was in Bonner Springs, as reported on the front page of the Mirror.

A lifetime warranty aluminum storm door was $32 at Tonganoxie Lumber Company.

KC Royal’s pitchers Paul Splittorf and Jim York were present at the Tonganoxie Little League Chili Supper fund raiser at the Tonganoxie Grade School Cafeteria.

Pumpkin pies were 27 cents at the IGA Food saver.

There was a letter to the editor that showed up on the back page calling out why vandalism by two people was front page news, yet a local hospitalized Tonganoxie woman’s thank you notes to the 67 people that visited, sent gifts, cards, flowers and prayers was not.

75 years ago: Nov. 14, 1946

Various civic groups, the VFW and our Tonganoxie Community Club are joining forces to build a lighted football-athletic field. Preliminary estimates of $1,000 would provide eight 60-80 foot poles with much of the extra supplies coming from wartime surplus. Donations from the community can be dropped off at either of our two banks. Seems like we can do as much in peacetime as we did with our wartime drives, right folks?

A freeze and heavy frost on November 12 has proved to be one of the latest killing frosts in years. Even still, vegetable gardeners are still at it with Roy Huffman showing a white radish 13 inches around! He also has a long black radish that is 8 inches long. Those are very rare. The frost certainly didn’t hurt any of his produce.

The Tonganoxie Community Club is checking out the location of Chief Tonganoxie’s 1830 [1839] lodge which was northeast of our highway. The club seems to think it would be a fine tourist attraction with picnic tables and such and would draw travelers to stop when the new highway is completed.

The United States Army is recruiting men for the Cavalry, Airborne, and Infantry to train and then be stationed in Japan’s “Isles of Pines.” Opportunities are also available in Korea. Your overseas service pay is increased by 20% over your regular enlisted pay. This is for three-year enlistments only. You must meet high physical standards and show strong mental acuity.

Dale Rawlings Feed Store has turkeys, ducks, geese, guineas and chickens for your Thanksgiving dinner. They also expect one car of Soy Bean Meal in the next few days.

This week is National Potato Week with a 10 pound mesh bag for $.47 at Champion’s IGA.

Toyland is opening at the Tonganoxie Electric Service. That means Christmas and Santa can’t be far behind!

100 years ago: Nov. 17, 1921

A number of farmers of High Prairie, Stranger, Tonganoxie, and Alexandria Townships met at Jarbalo last week and held a meeting in protest of the high tax levy. They made arrangements to meet at Leavenworth next Saturday afternoon November 19, and lay their grievance before the County Commissioners. All interested taxpayers are urged to be present.

There is no doubt in the mind of anyone who has received his tax statement but that taxes are high. If you will study your tax receipt you can see why. It has been suggested that possibly there are too many clerks and assistants in some of the offices in the court house in Leavenworth. We believe the County Commissioners are the best judges as to that.

It will probably do some of us good to meet with the county officials and hear their side of the case. It might be that we, the taxpayers, are getting off easier than we expect. Let us go to Leavenworth Saturday and see and hear.

125 years ago: Nov. 19, 1896

JOINT KEEPERS ON THE RACK — TOM BREESE, OF SIX CORNERS, IS GATHERED IN

Action was instituted last week, in Justice Pearson’s court, against four joint keepers, by W.C. Ehrhart. The quartette implicated would be hard to beat even in the north end Kansas City district. The local chronic dispensers of rot-gut arrested Monday were Abe Lash, Jake Lash and Jake Pierce, and they gave bond for their appearance next Saturday.

The fourth man against whom complaint was made was Tom Breese, of Six Corners. This is the first time he has gotten into trouble over running a dive. Breese furnishes an example of how a man of once apparent respectability and good standing can become utterly debased and calloused to all decency and honor.

Breese in his younger days was a hard drinker, but reformed and in the course of time became YMCA secretary at Lawrence. He was for a time a traveling missionary of the YMCA. Breese served as chairman of the Republican county central committee of Douglas county, and was superintendent of the Kansas University grounds under Humphrey.

The Lewelling administration released him, and he moved to Leavenworth County. Breese started a fruit farm in the south end of the county. Weekdays he toiled industriously, and on Sundays had charge of two Sabbath schools. But he was not making money fast enough.

A year or more ago Breese built a store at the Corners and was appointed postmaster. In short time whispers became afloat that the Corner grocery was blind, and before many months the joint became about as vile a place as it could well get. It is the Sunday resort of Lawrence toughs, and there is many a scandalous tale to tell of drunken debauchery of men and women.

Breese will shoot as well as sell whiskey, for last spring, he got into a row with a man, and there was an impromptu duel but neither was hurt. It will therefore be seen that Breese has descended from YMCA, missionary and Sunday school superintendent to an all-around tough.