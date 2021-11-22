Two Tonganoxie residents were victims of a double homicide shooting early Saturday in Olathe.

Olathe police identified the victims as Angela Santiago, 45, and Jose Arellano-Rascon, 42.

Multiple Kansas City news outlets reported on the shooting, which took place early Saturday morning in Olathe.

Santiago and Arellano-Rascon were found shot inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to a report of shots being fired near the 1000 block of East Frederickson Drive in Oltahe, the Kansas City Star reported.

On Sunday, Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesperson with the Olathe police department, released a photo of the suspect vehicle, a gray Ford F-150.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the truck. The vehicle has a covered bed, tinted windows, six-starred wheels and running boards under the doors. Anyone who sees a truck matching the description should call 911 and should not approach the vehicle.

“The public information is going to be a key part of this investigation,” Yeldell said in the Star’s report.

Santiago’s family established a GoFundMe page Sunday. The page is “Angela Cornacchio’s Funeral Costs” and it’s raised just more than $4,000 of a $15,000 goal as of Monday morning. She had four children.

— Mirror editor Shawn F. Linenberger contributed to this story.