Tonganoxie High’s Late Night 2021 is Tuesday.

The event kicks off the winter sports season for THS teams.

Doors open at 4:45 p.m. at the THS gymnasium. At 5:15 p.m., staff members will take on students in a basketball game and then at 6 p.m. THS boys and girls wrestling members will have scrimmages. The girls basketball Red/White scrimmage will be 7:20 p.m. and the boys basketball Red/White scrimmage will be 8:10 p.m.

Other fun competitions, raffles, giveaways and auctions also are planned for the event, which will wrap up around 9 p.m.

Basketball and wrestling teams open their seasons next week, with wrestlers heading Wednesday, Dec. 1, to Bonner Springs and basketball opening the season Dec. 3 against Louisburg.