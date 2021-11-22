Archive for Monday, November 22, 2021
Late Night 2021 is Tuesday for Tonganoxie High basketball and wrestling teams
November 22, 2021
Tonganoxie High’s Late Night 2021 is Tuesday.
The event kicks off the winter sports season for THS teams.
Doors open at 4:45 p.m. at the THS gymnasium. At 5:15 p.m., staff members will take on students in a basketball game and then at 6 p.m. THS boys and girls wrestling members will have scrimmages. The girls basketball Red/White scrimmage will be 7:20 p.m. and the boys basketball Red/White scrimmage will be 8:10 p.m.
Other fun competitions, raffles, giveaways and auctions also are planned for the event, which will wrap up around 9 p.m.
Basketball and wrestling teams open their seasons next week, with wrestlers heading Wednesday, Dec. 1, to Bonner Springs and basketball opening the season Dec. 3 against Louisburg.
