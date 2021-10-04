It’s time for “Lights, Camera, Action” in Tonganoxie.

That’s the homecoming theme this week at Tonganoxie High School.

Festivities kicked off with Marvel Monday on the first theme day of Homecoming 2021.

Students are encouraged to dress up as superheroes Monday.

Next is Top Secret Tuesday at THS when students dress up as spies. THS is calling all cowboys and cowgirls with Western Wednesday and then it’s Sci-Fi Thursday with a space theme. The week wraps up with Minnie and Mickey Friday. Students will dress up in red and white or in Tonganoxie Chieftains gear that day.

The homecoming parade will start at 2:15 p.m. Friday. New this year will be some of the floats making their way through the Tonganoxie elementary and middle schools campus on Washington Street so that TES and TMS students can see the vehicles as they drive by.

The full parade will take its traditional route along Fourth Street and then stop at Fourth and Bury streets for a pep rally and spirit squad and Chieftain Stars dance team performances. A question-and-answer with homecoming candidates and speeches from senior representatives from various extracurricular teams, including fall sports teams and marching band.

Royalty will be crowned before Friday’s football game against Spring Hill. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Beatty Field.

This year’s queen candidates are Hattie Baldock, Lauren Bottary, Sarah Funk, Macy Geiger, Brooklyn Lang, Juila Perich and Jordan VanAnne. King candidates are Gabe Bailey, Andrew Colvert, Cooper Jones, Cuyler Kietzmann, Sam Kleidosty, Zane Novotney and Daniel Zesati.

The 2020 and 2021 Tonganoxie Education Foundation Hall of Fame inductees will honored during a reception Friday afternoon at 304 Venue at Third and Shawnee streets. Inductees also will be recognized at halftime of the football game.