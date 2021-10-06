Archive for Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Fog advisory issued for Tonganoxie area for Thursday morning
October 6, 2021
Tonganoxie is in a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory for east central and northeast Kansas effective from 1-9 a.m. Thursday. Driving conditions can become hazardous due to low visibility.
The National Weather Service reminds people who are driving during the advisory to slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
