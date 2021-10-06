Knights of Columbus in Tonganoxie will be handing out Tootsie Rolls for donations Friday through Sunday.

Members will be at Friday’s Tonganoxie High School homecoming football game against Spring Hill and then Saturday morning in front of select spots in town.

From 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Knights of Columbus members will be outside Casey’s General Store, Brothers Market, the First State Bank and Trust location on U.S. Highway 24-40 and the Tonganoxie Post Office.

Tootsie Rolls also will be available after the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Masses at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Knights of Columbus will donate 75% of sales after expenses to special education at Tonganoxie USD 464.