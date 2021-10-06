Leadership Southern Leavenworth County continues to accept applications for the 2021-22 session, which starts later this month.

LSLC is taking applications until Oct. 15. The first class is Oct. 20. The group meets monthly through next April, with a graduation luncheon set for next May.

Participants in the class range from high school seniors to retired residents. It’s thought to still be the only community leadership program in the state that includes high school students in the program. LSLC also works with Kansas Leadership Center in providing its programming. Their partnership also allows participants to take advantage of KLC programs through grants and other opportunities. The class meets monthly through April, with a graduation ceremony to take place in May.

Classes focus on personal development, education, city government, county government, communications and political science and state governmentw volunteer project in group that they then will discuss in a final presentation at the April class.

Tuition for the class again is $200 this year. For more about the class or to receive an application, email Sandy Waller at sandyw@firststateks.com.

In addition to local residents from various work backgrounds, seniors from Basehor-Linwood, Lansing and Tonganoxie high schools also are in the class each year.