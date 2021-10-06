Alexandra Elizabeth Gilson, 32, Leavenworth, was sentenced to life in prison Monday in Leavenworth County District Court on one count first-degree murder of her husband, Joshua Gilson.

Alexandra Gilson does not have an opportunity of parole for 25 years.

On Oct. 30, 2020, Joshua Gilson was found deceased after being stabbed 27 times in the couple’s home. There is a co-defendant in this case, which limits the facts that are allowed to be discussed, according to a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. Co-defendant Jeffrey Samulczyk is set for jury trial on Jan. 10, 2022.



“Even with Ms. Gilson getting life, it does not substitute the havoc she caused by this murder,” Thompson said. His family will never be the same, and her children have now lost their parents. Our thoughts and prayers go to Joshua Gilson’s family and friends.”