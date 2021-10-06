Historical gardening program is Thursday

The Linwood Community Library will host a gardening program with a historical spin this week.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. This Master Gardener lead program will look into the herbal medicines of the 1800s and women’s roles. Participants will learn how the secrets of plants were passed down from Europe to the western prairie and all the way to the hills of the Ozarks. There were definitely some strange remedies for aches, pains and many indiscretions.

Operation Wildlife open house planned for Sunday

Local animal rehabilitation non-profit, Operation Wildlife, will host its annual open house next month.

The open house will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the organization’s Linwood facility. Reservations are required to attend the event this year, and space is limited, so only six tickets will be sold per time slot. More information on available time slots and purchasing tickets can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/2j6trvkt or on Facebook at facebook.com/OperationWildlife.

There will be tours and presentations with public education animals every fifteen minutes, and participants will get a treat bag and drink when leaving. Masks will be required to attend.

War of the Worlds month to be celebrated with movie showing

It was on the eve of Halloween in 1938 that Orson Welles aired his original broadcast of War of the Worlds that still lives on as a classic today.



The Linwood Community Library is celebrating the book and its many adaptations this month with two programs.

At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14, come watch the 2005 Steven Spielberg movie adaptation featuring Tom Cruise. The movie will be shown indoors on the library’s large projection screen. Then, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, learn the real story behind Orson Welles and his radio broadcast. Were Americans really that frightened?

Those interested in this program can either join via Zoom or visit the library and watch the virtual program in person. To receive the Zoom link, email downingk@linwoodlibrary.org The library will also have various editions of the book available for checking out all month long.