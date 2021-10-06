Memorial truck parade will be Oct. 16

A truck parade will honor the memory of a McLouth youth.

The inaugural Corbin Mance Memorial Event will be a truck parade starting at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 on Union Street in downtown McLouth.

The event will pay tribute to Corbin, who died Sept. 11 at the age of 4.

To show continued support for the Mance family, people are encouraged to enter their trucks, as Corbin loved trucks of all kinds.

Whether the trucks are big or small, new or old, or have sirens or pretty lights, all are welcome. That includes farm trucks, tractors, monster trucks, hot rods, construction trucks, and of course, dump trucks.

To enter your vehicle in the parade, send an email with your name, address and phone number to CorbinManceMemorial@gmail.com.

All drivers will receive a memorial decal sticker for their vehicle. Organizers are requesting a $20 entry fee donation.The parade is open to the public. Spectators are encouraged to bring balloons and wear orange T-shirts. Memorial decal stickers will be available with donation.

Donations can also be made at First State Bank and Trust or Venmo @Corbin-Mance-Memorial. All donations will go directly to the Mance family.