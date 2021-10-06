Tonganoxie scored for the first time in the third quarter this season on Friday at Piper.

The Chieftains had opportunity in the fourth quarter to score again and take the lead, but THS couldn’t take the lead and the Pirates held on for the 23-20 victory.

THS trailed, 23-7, at halftime, but two scores in the second half aided by strong field position helped the Chieftains get back in the game. The Chieftains also put together a goal line stand against the Pirates and had a big Sam Kleidosty run that looked to be the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. But senior cornerback Divante Herrig-Brittian caught up with Kleidosty inside the 10.

Moments later, referees ruled that sophomore Colton Brusven fumbled the ball. Piper was able to overcome the undesirable field position and eventually hold on for victory. PHS improved to 4-0 in Frontier League play and 4-1 overall. THS fell to 2-2 and 2-3.

Kleidosty finished the game with 130 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns while Brusven had 58 yards on 11 carries. Andrew Colvert ran the ball twice for 17 yards.

Sophomore quarterback Trevor McGraw went 3-for-10 for 107 yards passing. He had a touchdown and an interception.

Sophomore Isaiah Holthaus had a big catch for a touchdown, leaping up high for a touchdown in the east end zone on the visitors’ sideline at the Piper stadium.

Piper backup quarterback Blake Porter had a big game. He had 119 yards on 34 carries and a touchdown. He had two more passing touchdowns, going 12-for-18 for 159 yards. He stepped in for junior Logan Ladish.

Tonganoxie takes league leader Spring Hill in its homecoming game Friday night at Beatty Field. The Broncos enter the game a perfect 5-0 and ranked No. 5 in Class 5A.