25 years ago: Oct. 2, 1996

In a recent tradition as American as apple pie, ladies at the Congregational Church have been busy cooking up apple pies for their annual fundraiser. The ladies make pies in the basement of the church every Tuesday, and according to Ferry Evans, will continue to do so until they run out of apples, which are obtained from Wildhorse Orchard.

From the editorial page, Don Waterman, editor – Dwight D. Eisenhower once said, “Politics should be the part-time profession of every citizen.” And it was Abraham Lincoln who said, “The ballot is stronger than a bullet.” From William E. Simon, “Bad politicians are sent to Washington by good people who don’t vote.” And so now is the time to register to vote. The deadline is October 21. Advance voting by mail begins October 16.

This year’s annual CROP walk for the hungry will start at the Sacred heart Catholic Church parking lot. It will wind through city streets to the new VFW/Reusch Memorial Park for a presentation by Jim Lambert on his work with orphanages in Vietnam. We will walk to help people around the world eat. Will you help?

50 years ago: Oct. 7, 1971

The front page news was fifty windows were broken out in the downtown business district with two men charged. Front page photos of the damages included Western Auto, Cox Jewelry, Lenahan’s Hardware, Ratliff’s Drug Store, Shilling Electric, Teen Town, and Duncanson’s.

The Bargain Building Material store was advertising dimensional lumber from 10 -13 cents a board foot.

Mallonee Mobile Sales advertised a 12x60 2 bedroom for $4,995 and 3 acres of land with well for $5,000.

A five pound ham was $3.99 at Bill’s Market.

Leavenworth County Health Department was offering free immunization clinics at the City Hall but parents had to bring a Doctor’s note for each child.

75 years ago: Oct. 3, 1946

You heard it here just last week. The Republican campaign for governor is heating up and coming to a city near you. The first stop on this bandwagon tour was in Basehor last week with at least 300 attendees who are wanting answers. The questions they ask are about federal housing, rationing and shortages that were brought on by the war. The feeling is that the Leavenworth County rural voters will need to be out in force come election day to head off the votes cast in Leavenworth city by many Democratic voters. The next rally will be in Lansing on October 8.

Floyd Eisermann of rural Leavenworth county has written an explanation to the editor about his coon hounds, coyote hounds and stags. In his letter, he outlines the various breadlines of Redbones, Blacks and Tans, Blueticks and Treeing Walkers. Not the livestock for everyone, but interesting information for those protecting their flocks.

Pulver’s Toggery Shop is running a special sale for men on good canvas gloves. The OPA price is just $0.29 a pair but Saturday you can cut a nickel off that price. OPA price for women’s all wool sweaters is $3.25 and our price is $2.46. Shop local and save!

Four new titles are in at the library including “The Yearling” by Rawlings and “Let the Hurricane Roar” by Rose Wilder Lane, daughter of Almanzo and Laura Wilder Lane of Mansfield, Missouri. Mansfield is a city just north of Springfield, Missouri. Nice to have a selection written by someone so close to our home state.

After our reporting last week about the young eleven year old boy with polio, we have learned that his sixteen year old sister is now suffering with the disease. Both brother and sister are in the Christ Hospital in Topeka. Mother is an elementary school teacher here in Tonganoxie.

100 years ago: Oct. 6, 1921

There are at the present time several cases of more or less severe diphtheria in Tonganoxie. This is a highly contagious disease and one that can most easily be transmitted from one person to another. Since it is primarily a disease of childhood, being more frequently found in children ranging from 2 to 9 years of age, it behooves us to watch the coming generation for the first symptoms.

The incubation period is from 2 to 7 days, oftenest the former and the first symptoms are usually a slight chill followed by some elevation of temperature and accompanied by pains in the back and limbs. Very young children may be first seized with convulsions. Early in the course of the disease there appears a redness of the throat and a difficulty in swallowing.

Any child having a sore throat or even a reddened throat should be carefully watched for more alarming conditions and the counsel of your family physician called for.

The earlier the recognition of the disease by the physician the better is the prognosis. Since the introduction of the specific remedy for diphtheria, namely antitoxin, the death rate has been lowered as much as 25 percent and in 6,080 recent cases it was reduced 33 percent below that that prevailed before its introduction.

Let us be suspicious of every sore throat even if contact with a known case has not occurred.

125 years ago: Oct. 8, 1896

A stockholders meeting of the Creamery Association was held in Laming’s hall last Saturday afternoon. The meeting decided to make a slight change in the by-laws. Another meeting has been called for next Saturday afternoon, at three o’clock

About $800 more is necessary to complete the building, and plans were discussed for raising the amount. When completed, the creamery will have cost less than $3,000, and a larger and better plant will have been procured for the money, than could have been procured for $5,000 under the proposition made by the agent of a Chicago supply house last spring. Our creamery will be one of the best equipped in the state when completed.

The creamery building is now ready for the machinery. The icehouse is also ready for use. The floors will be cemented after the machinery is in.