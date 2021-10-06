The Second Harvest Mobile Food Truck will be coming Oct. 14 to Tonganoxie.

Second Harvest delivers food for pickup the second Thursday of each month to the Cornerstone Family Worship parking lot, 205 E. U.S. Highway 24-40. All residents are eligible to pick up food. Second Harvest allows each vehicle to pick up food for up to five families.

Drop-off is around 10 a.m., but visitors should consider arriving before that time, as food distribution can start before 10 a.m. and some items run out depending on demand.