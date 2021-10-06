Tonganoxie High Shool Auto Tech will host its fifth annual car and bike show Saturday.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the THS parking lot, with judging to start at 11 a.m.

The student-organized event celebrates the auto tech students’ passion for cars and bikes.

The show, which is free to the public, will feature many vehicles for car and bike enthusiasts, along with games, raffle items and a 50/50 raffle.

The parking lot will be filled with many vehicles.

After the show there will be a 20-mile cruise.

Proceeds from the event will help students compete in SkillsUSA. The organization provides hands-on competitions for students in their specific skill sets.

“It’s an opportunity for students to be creative and find a passion for something they love, said Tony Maurer, THS auto tech teacher. “This show allows us to be able to purchase tools, run a live shop and also give students the opportunity to compete in SkillsUSA.”

Photos from Saturday’s event at Tonganoxie High also will be posted on the group’s Facebook page for visitors.