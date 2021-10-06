Tonganoxie High boys soccer couldn’t overcome a 3-0 halftime deficit Sept. 28 at Louisburg.

THS got a score in the second half when a header from Gavin Shupe found its way into the Louisburg net, but the Wildcats answered and then held on for the 4-1 Frontier League victory.

Shupe’s goal came with an assist from Lukas Parizek.

Louisburg improved to 4-3-1 overall and 3-2 in Frontier League play, while Tonganoxie fell to 5-4-1 and 2-2-1.

Tonganoxie also played on the road Monday at Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka against Topeka High.

Tonganoxie unfortunately wasn’t able to find the goal and fell to the Trojans, 4-0. Topeka improved to 5-3-1, while Tonganoxie dropped to 5-5-1.

The Chieftains were back home Tuesday against Junction City after The Mirror’s print deadline.

After the nonconference match with the Blue Jays, THS has Frontier League foe Ottawa on the road at 6 p.m. Thursday and then is back home a week later against Baldwin on Oct. 14 at Beatty Field.

That match also starts at 6 p.m.